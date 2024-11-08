Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving to phase two of the Bronny James experiment.

After traveling with the NBA roster to start the season and seeing limited playing time, the Lakers are assigning James to the South Bay Lakers, their G league affiliate. The hope is that Bronny will be able to continue his development as he gets regular minutes as part of the rotation, something he isn’t ready to do at the NBA level quite yet.

Unfortunately, it may be difficult for fans to follow along with Bronny’s development. Bronny is set to make his debut on Saturday against the Salt Lake City stars, but it’ll cost fans an arm and a leg to attend.

“Bronny James will make his debut for the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Saturday against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tickets for the game are sold out and the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $200,” reported Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“What idiots would pay $200 to see Bronny James, a guy who wasn’t any good in College,” one fan said on Twitter.

“That’s a small arena. Smaller than the Galen Center, which is where that kid should be playing at this season for SC,” one fan added.

‘There are folks that want to see this kid play. And, folks question the Lakers. If this happens for 60% of their home games, this will be a resounding success. If you have any doubts, tune into most G-League games,” one fan added.

“Lol not even his games at USC went for as much smh,” one fan added.

“Why are people paying top dollar to watch Bronny play basketball?!?!?!?” one fan wanted to know.

“I thought rich Paul said he won’t go to g league?” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Bronny can develop with South Bay. If not, his professional career may be a short one.