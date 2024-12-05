Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is as famous for its media personalities as its star players. So much so that personalities like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith command multi-million dollar contracts at the negotiating tables.

That’s why tragic news for a beloved figure leaves everyone rattled. That was exactly the case when ESPN’s former lead NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, revealed a shocking diagnosis.

“Former NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis,” reported TMZ on Thursday.

“When you hear ‘cancer,’ you think about it going through your body like Pac-Man,” Wojnarowski said.

“Prostate cancer, it generally stays confined to your prostate and is typically slow growing.”

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1864701658715836924

Fans reacted to the awful news on social media.

“hate seeing this happen to a good guy,” one fan added.

“Explains why he left ESPN, hope he is happy and enjoying life during treatment,” another person added.

“Good thing he caught it early. Hope he remains cancer free soon,” added another person.

“Get well soon, Woj the NBA community is praying for your recovery,” added another person.

“Wishing woj nothing but the best,” said another person.

There’s not a person in the NBA who has a problem with Wojnarowski, and he’s just as beloved by fans. The entire sports community will be praying for his speedy recovery.