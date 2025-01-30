Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has been experiencing declining ratings this season. People are attributing the decline in popularity to a host of issues, including competitive imbalance, the cost of attendance, a lack of major rivalries, and an over-dependence on the three-point shot.

While fans debate the best route for the game, one person is getting paid to work things out.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been tasked with returning the game to its previous heights and growths, and he has one surprising idea on how to resolve the issue before it snowballs into a bigger one.

“Because this game is so global, one of the things we’d like to see over time is creating a more consistent set of rules globally around the game,” Silver said recently, according to Yahoo.

“Putting aside what it would mean for records and things like that, I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent for modern television habits (…) I don’t think most fans would be disappointed if it was a two-hour presentation.”

Silver then compared the potential move to the MLB’s implementation of the pitch clock.

“I’m a fan of what baseball did. I’m a baseball fan and I think some of those changes have really increased the engagement, the entertainment value of the game.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the NBA goes forward with Silver’s idea.