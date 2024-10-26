The entrance to a Taco Bell in Tulare County.

I have some devastating news for you.

The 2024 MLB World Series — featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees — will not be implementing “Steal a Base Steal a Taco,” which is absolutely heartbreaking.

There is no “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaign from Taco Bell for the 2024 World Series. pic.twitter.com/HVvyfbmQ1N — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 26, 2024

The promotion typically takes place during the Fall Classic. When someone steals a base during the World Series, America wins a free taco from Taco Bell. It’s the one thing we could all agree on, and now it’s taken away.

I’m being dramatic, yes, but it truly is something we look forward to.

Why is it not taking place? It’s rather simple. Taco Bell is no longer an official sponsor of MLB.

I know, I was about to go down a rabbit hole bigger bases or — maybe we were being punished, but it’s as simple as that.

It’s also devastating because it takes away beautiful moments like the one Angel Pagan gave us in 2012 during Game 2 of the World Series at the previously named AT&T Park.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I love Taco Bell,” he told MLB.com’s Mark Newman. “I do. Doritos, tacos, name it.”

Pagan, big taco fan.

It’s also something that brought us together as a nation. (Again, I’m being super dramatic).

In 2016, when Francisco Lindor won America a free taco in Game 1 of the World Series, former President Barack Obama mentioned the free taco.

Sorry, I don’t mean to get political, but you get the idea.