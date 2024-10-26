Taco Bell The entrance to a Taco Bell in Tulare County.
By Jessica Kleinschmidt

I have some devastating news for you.

The 2024 MLB World Series — featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees — will not be implementing “Steal a Base Steal a Taco,” which is absolutely heartbreaking.

The promotion typically takes place during the Fall Classic. When someone steals a base during the World Series, America wins a free taco from Taco Bell. It’s the one thing we could all agree on, and now it’s taken away.

I’m being dramatic, yes, but it truly is something we look forward to.

Why is it not taking place? It’s rather simple. Taco Bell is no longer an official sponsor of MLB.

I know, I was about to go down a rabbit hole bigger bases or — maybe we were being punished, but it’s as simple as that.

It’s also devastating because it takes away beautiful moments like the one Angel Pagan gave us in 2012 during Game 2 of the World Series at the previously named AT&T Park.

“I love Taco Bell,” he told MLB.com’s Mark Newman. “I do. Doritos, tacos, name it.”

Pagan, big taco fan.

It’s also something that brought us together as a nation. (Again, I’m being super dramatic).

In 2016, when Francisco Lindor won America a free taco in Game 1 of the World Series, former President Barack Obama mentioned the free taco.

Sorry, I don’t mean to get political, but you get the idea.

About Jessica Kleinschmidt

Jess is a baseball fan with Reno, Nev. roots residing in the Bay Area. She is the host of "Short and to the Point" and is also a broadcaster with the Oakland A's Radio Network. She previously worked for MLB.com and NBC Sports Bay Area.

View all posts by Jessica Kleinschmidt