Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Willson Contreras (40) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was hit on the hand by a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff on Monday night, and after the game, Contreras made it clear how he feels about it.

“They always say, ‘I’m not trying to hit you,”’ Contreras said after Boston’s 8-6 loss at Fenway Park, according to ESPN. “That gets old. So, next time they hit me again, I’m going to take one of them out. That’s a message.”

Contreras has been hit by 24 Brewers pitches, and has an especially dicey history with Woodruff, who has hit him six times. After Monday’s, Contreras yelled at Woodruff from first base before proceeding to hard slide into second, colliding with shortstop David Hamilton.

“I mean, we’ve been through that. It’s been like nine years for me. It seems like every year,” Woodruff said. “He’s trying to play a game, and he’s trying to get his side fired up, which is fine. Once I knew what was going on, I wasn’t going to let it affect me.”

Contreras began his career in the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs, so this is nothing new to Brewers star Christian Yelich.

“I mean, we’ve seen that skit for the last 10 years,” he said. “It’s nothing new.”

Boston is currently 2-8, tied for the worst start in franchise history, so Contreras is likely looking for any reason to get his club fired up in an effort to turn the season around before they fall too far behind the red-hot New York Yankees.