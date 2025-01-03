Aug 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates in the dugout after he hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The outlook for the AL West has shifted in recent years. It’s even more apparent with recent moves from the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics this winter.

The Texas Rangers have also made some impressive additions and have become a sleeper team heading into 2025.

Yes, the Rangers won it all in 2023, so it’s not far removed, but let’s be honest – most of the attention is on the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Just as it is every year.

The signing of Joc Pederson brings his championship ways to the Rangers. He’ll add a big power boost to the Texas lineup.

“Everyone’s hungry to get back,” Pederson said. “I think being a part of a World Series team, there’s a satisfaction that you accomplish the goal. Sometimes it’s hard to come back. Some teams start off a little slower and can bounce back. Some teams don’t bounce back. This team is ready. We’re ready to go and get back in the playoffs. Special things happen in the playoffs. This team has proved that they’re all capable of doing it, and we’re just adding more pieces to the puzzle.”

The Rangers traded for Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins to also bring some pop at the plate. That should make up for the loss of Nathaniel Lowe.

That lineup already has Corey Seager, who is coming off his fifth All-Star season in 2025. Super prospect Wyatt Langford also put up an impressive rookie season.

Then there’s Marcus Semien, Adolis García, Josh Jung… you get it. The offensive production looks to be solid.

Re-signing and extending Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year contract increased the rotation’s security. A very deep rotation at that.

Three more years of Nathan Eovaldi. pic.twitter.com/4JgAERJmZM — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) December 11, 2024

The Texas pitching staff also has Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Jon Gray, Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford.

The entire market is starving for pitching, so the Rangers are ahead of many with a group that is eight-man deep. That would come in handy in October.

The Rangers do have a major need in the bullpen. Once that is taken care of, the Rangers should be an impressive team to watch.