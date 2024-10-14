Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, it sounds like there will be a very famous couple in attendance.

According to New York Yankees beat writer Brian Hoch of MLB.com, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be in attendance together at Monday night’s ALCS game in New York.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be attending tonight’s Game 1 of the ALCS,” Hoch said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

It’s not clear whether or not Swift or Kelce are fans of either team, but Kelce is a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers after growing up in Ohio, so it would make sense that he supports the Guardians, too. Plus, Swift has a home in New York.

This is not the only time the two of them have attended a major sporting event together.

Over the summer, Kelce and Swift were seen in a luxury box at the U.S. Open Final match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner.

It’s worth noting that the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a bye week, which might make Kelce a little more flexible in terms of his schedule.

Surely, the couple will be heavily photographed at the game on Monday night.

