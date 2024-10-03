Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

MLB superstar Shoehei Ohtani will be making his postseason debut this weekend with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but there was still some uncertainty heading into the postseason on exactly what his role would be.

Ohtani is billed as the only player in the MLB who is truly elite as both a hitter and a pitcher, but he’s coming off an injury that has kept him off of the mound. According to the MLB’s official website, had Ohtani progressed far enough in his rehab process to throw against live hitters, he might’ve been an option to pitch for Los Angeles in the postseason, but it just doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

“We don’t anticipate him pitching in the postseason,” said Dodgers general manager Bradon Gomes.

Fans reacted to the news online.

“Sounds like they don’t exclude the possibility however,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Watch Shohei still pitch in October,” someone else said.

“as of now…With the season Shohei been having…. I predict game 7, Shohei closes it out,” a fan said.

“How sweet would a Shohei appearance be. Just imagine Shohei vs. Judge, 9th inning, game on the line. Just like the Shohei vs. Trout matchup in the WBC,” a fan added.

Interestingly, the Dodgers haven’t ruled out the option entirely.

[MLB]