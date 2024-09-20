Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani has been nothing short of box office since entering Major League Baseball

Starting his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani flipped what was considered possible on its head, taking the mound as the Angels’ ace every 5th day while also being a devastating presence in the batter’s box next to Angels star Mike Trout in the lineup.

Now Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he’s still rewriting history, even in a season in which he hasn’t been asked to be an elite starter, he’s more than made up for in the batter’s box and all the basepaths.

On Thursday Ohtani became the first player in history to ever reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, and people everywhere took note.

“Im supposed to believe Babe Ruth was better than this? Ya okay,” one fan said on Twitter.

“What an amazing milestone! Ohtani is rewriting history,” someone added.

“The greatest Sho on dirt,” Budweiser added on Twitter.

“THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT! SHOHEI OHTANI,” a fan said.

There’s no shortage of words to describe how remarkable Ohtani has been since entering the MLB. All that’s left to see now is if he reaches 55 home runs and stolen bases.

[MLB]