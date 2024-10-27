Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals third base for his 50th stolen base of the season against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ win in Game 2 of the World Series wasn’t all celebrations when Shohei Ohtani was seen grabbing his left shoulder after a stolen base attempt on Saturday night.

Manager Dave Roberts said it was a “left shoulder subluxation” and it appeared Ohtani left directly after the game. The two-way player slid feet first into second base and was tagged out by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

While we know the possible NL MVP is known for his bat, his base-stealing ability is part of why he’s become such a phenomenon. Should he be out any game of the series, it would be more than just losing his offensive capabilities, which, yes — bleeds into base running.

Ohtani was second in the majors in FanGraphs’ baserunning metric (BsR) at 9.7, which essentially combines all the important base running statistics into one all-encompassing statistic.

He’s aggressive on the bases which is the perfect complement to his speed. He refined his acceleration in spring training with Dodgers first base coach and running coordinator Clayton McCullough. The two also worked together to study each pitcher prior to the series meticulously. Ohtani liked studying them from the side.

The four-time All-Star also has an above-average walk rate (11.1 percent).

All these add up to being an additional weapon in his arsenal. Especially in a season where the two-way player isn’t pitching.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Many players dip into another talent when their offense or defense is in a slump to still contribute to a team. Not that Ohtani was slipping by any means, but you get the idea.

Ohtani became the sole member of the illustrious 50/50 club, hitting at least 50 home runs, and stealing at least just as many bases on Sept. 19 this season against the Miami Marlins.

Manager Skip Schumaker had the opportunity to intentionally walk Ohtani, but no chance.

“F— that,” a television camera showed Schumaker saying in his dugout. “I’ve got too much respect for this guy for that s— to happen.”

And that ball that made history? Well, that sold for a record-breaking $4.39M at auction.

There is some good news, however. According to ESPN’s Karl Ravech. After speaking to Roberts, Ohtani is in good shape and has the green light for Game 3.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tell me, Shohei Ohtani is “in a great spot and will be playing in game 3 tomorrow.” — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) October 27, 2024

Game 3 will take place Monday in The Bronx.