Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto poses for photos during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at what each National League East team needs heading into 2025.

New York Mets

A dynasty

After signing Juan Soto to a historic 15-year, $765 million contract, the team that has the deepest pockets in MLB needs to win it all and multiple times.

Super agent Scott Boras himself said the demand for Soto was one-in-a-million, and the Mets not only showed that with the money, but they also added on a suite at Citi Field for the Soto family and a selection of Latin American desserts while the four-time All-Star was introduced as a Met. So the total value of Soto stretched to over $800 million.

Soto was always going to be a Met. Whatever the other teams were going to offer Soto, Cohen was going to top it. Period.

The organization is also still in contact with free-agent slugger Pete Alonso.

Philadelphia Phillies

Don’t sleep on the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies stayed busy this offseason. After addressing an outfield need by signing Max Kepler to a one-year deal, the organization traded for left-handed starter Jesús Luzardo.

Quickly after, the Phillies added to the pitching depth by signing Joe Ross to a one-year deal.

This is on top of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. That should hold them over until top pitching prospect Andrew Painter is ready.

As with many clubs, pitching depth remained a priority – that’s exactly what the Phillies have. They filled the need for the most part, but questions are looming around the status of third baseman Alec Bohm. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski didn’t have detailed answers on whether the team was still actively shopping him.

Atlanta Braves

Just stay healthy

This sounds like a broken record, but here is bad luck, and there’s whatever the Atlanta Braves had to deal with during the playoffs last season.

Despite giving us a phenomenal couple of games against the Mets to head into the playoffs, the team ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

Speaking of, the Braves need an outfielder while Ronald Acuña Jr. recovers from knee surgery.

Washington Nationals

We’ll see …

Adding the left-handed bat of Nathaniel Lowe addresses a power need on offense.

In that trade with the Texas Rangers, the team gave up Robert Garcia, leaving a hole in the bullpen. They’ll need to replenish that.

Miami Marlins

Rebuilding commence

Before the Luzardo trade, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix said the Marlins would like to address some offensive power needs. He followed that up by saying the organization is looking at everything. It’s a typical anecdote when a team is rebuilding.

He followed it up by not saying much about the money the team plans on (or not) spending.