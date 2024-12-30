Sep 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at what each National League Central team needs heading into 2025.

Chicago Cubs

The hot corner remains a hot topic

The third base position remains a question mark across the league with Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado needing homes as spring training creeps up.

With the addition of Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros, the Cubs added a superstar bat but dealt third baseman Isaac Paredes to Houston.

The front office continues to explore the free-agent market there, but top prospect Matt Shaw is the leading candidate to be the primary third baseman in 2025. The Cubs are also still looking to add a veteran reliever(s) and potentially another starting pitcher.

Cincinnati Reds

Bats, bats, bats

The Cincinnati Reds acquired catcher Jose Trevino this winter, but beyond that – the organization is looking at the position player landscape for more needs.

The offense was a bottom-five unit by some advanced metrics (such as wRC+) in 2024, and the front office will look to keep upgrading in that department.

Milwaukee Brewers

Sitting pretty

When the Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed starter Nestor Cortes, it made the rotation look strong for 2025. However, that trade also featured closer Devin Williams going to the New York Yankees, so the bullpen will need players to step up.

The Brewers also lost shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million with the San Francisco Giants this offseason.

Milwaukee keeps finding ways to exceed expectations and won the NL Central title by 10 games in 2024. Look for them to try to be creative with the roster management ahead of April.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Some outfield help

Oneil Cruz has center field taken care of for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had 21 home runs in 2024. Andrew McCutchen returned to the team on a one-year deal, but he’s since turned to designated hitting duties.

The Pirates could use help in the corner outfield positions. The market is iffy at the moment, though.

St. Louis Cardinals

Arenado return?

It’s no secret the St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to trade Nolan Arenado. It’s just a matter of when and where.

The organization is in a mini-rebuilding stage, and while they were used to having Yadier Molina and Albery Pujols, they’re trying to find new stars to build around. Expect the Cardinals to look to be active and creative with roster moves in the coming months.