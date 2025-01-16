Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of game five of the NLCS during the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets don’t expect Pete Alonso to remain with the team in 2025 and beyond.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Friday that the Mets and Alonso aren’t expected to come to terms on a new deal.

That means the former National League Rookie of the Year’s run with the Metropolitans is about to come to an end.

“The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere,” Martino posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Alonso had spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Mets. New York drafted the first baseman out of the University of Florida in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Alonso went on to debut for the Mets in the 2019 season.

From there, he went on to have a successful career. He’s hit a whopping 226 home runs in six big-league seasons. That includes a rookie record 53 in the 2019 season. Those 53 homers helped carry him to a runaway Rookie of the Year Award win that season.

Alonso then went on to hit 37, 40, 46, and 34 home runs in his next four full seasons. He socked 16 dingers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He also became one of the most popular players among Met fans and in the city of New York.

The Mets will lose a fan favorite in Alonso if they indeed are parting ways. But business decisions will be made. Alonso, himself, has the right to move on too.

We’ll see where the slugging All-Star first baseman will eventually land.