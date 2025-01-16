Feb 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; Detail photo of Mets helmet during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso is a fan favorite in New York and one of the best Mets of the century. But his run in Queens is likely over.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Friday that the team expects Alonso to walk, as the two sides could not to come to terms on a new deal.

The 2019 National League Rookie of the Year’s run with the Metropolitans is about to come to an end after six successful seasons.

“The Mets have pivoted to plan B, post-Alonso. They now consider it the most likely outcome that Alonso will sign elsewhere,” Martino posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Alonso spent his entire MLB career with the Mets. New York drafted the first baseman out of the University of Florida in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Alonso went on to debut for the Mets in the 2019 season. From there, he went on to have a successful career. He’s hit a whopping 226 home runs in six big-league seasons. That includes a rookie record 53 in the 2019 season. Those 53 homers helped carry him to a runaway Rookie of the Year Award win that season.

Alonso then went on to hit 37, 40, 46, and 34 home runs in his next four full seasons. He socked 16 dingers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He also became one of the most popular players among Met fans and in the city of New York.

The Mets will lose a fan favorite in Alonso if they indeed are parting ways. But business decisions will be made. Alonso, himself, has the right to move on too.

The MLB world had plenty to say about this news.

