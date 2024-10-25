Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

The New York Yankees will head to the World Series for the first time since 2009 to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The best-of-seven begins Friday, and it’ll be a matchup for the ages. While some look forward to the Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge matchup, I will be looking forward to seeing what Luke Weaver says.

The Yankees pitcher has been a part of some pretty hilarious quotes this season, so let’s go over the best ones we’ve heard thus far.

Luke Weaver was asked about what makes him “built” for the closer’s role: “Well, it’s sure not my size, my physique. Even though I feel like being wiry is a very internally strong foundational attribute” 😂 pic.twitter.com/pg8Uu7R89n — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 6, 2024

“It’s just like the ferocious jungle cat just comes out me.”

After the Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, Weaver compared himself to a jungle cat. That was after he earned three saves against the opposing team in 4 1/3 innings, giving up just two hits. [AP]

“Well, if you slip a five-dollar bill in their pocket, it goes a long way.”

Weaver’s heroics and strong outings have received praise from his fellow relievers. When that happens, he feels he needs to pay them for it. [MLB.com]

“… my scouting report is, ‘I’m not as tough as I look.'”

Leaning into his physique again. [MLB on TikTok]

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Not the biggest guy on the team, you know — I look at Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton, and I just think, like, that could be me, but I’m gonna stay in my own lane, and we always need a small guy on the team, or wiry guy.”

Again, another self-deprecating joke about his size.

“I’m not going to be offended by the skinniness of that comment.”

We’re sensing a theme here. [NJ.com]

“Well, the color scheme is one.”

Weaver was asked what the difference between being in the St. Louis Cardinals system compared to the Yankees. And .. well, he answered jokingly. [NY Post]

“I’d just wine and dine him.”

Weaver’s teammate Juan Soto is a free agent this offseason. While the amount of money this contract could be is set to be astronomical, Weaver offered some advice on how to keep him in a pinstripe uniform. [NY Post]

He then said he would take care of his family, etc., and then mentioned desert would be vital.

“We just simply look at the size of most of our players, I’d say their appetites are pretty big.”

Weaver was asked if he senses a hunger in the Yankees team to win a World Series for the first time since 2009 …

“I’m gonna act like I know what that word means. I think it means to have the idea that it might happen, but yeah — I think this is postseason baseball, it’s everything I’ve ever watched …”

And yes, that’s what inkling means, Luke. [YES]