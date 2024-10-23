In a World Series matchup with the coasts battling it out, the New York Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’ll be the best of seven for the trophy, and bragging rights.

While both teams possess many weapons that got them to the final games, the Dodgers have three keys that could be game-changers against the Yankees.

Ohtani

We could see how excited Ohtani was during the post-NLCS celebration. It’s his first postseason as the champagne flowed.

Shohei Ohtani: “Hey, you’re sober!” We’ve seen sides of Shohei that were bottled up when he was in Anaheim. Dude is having the time of his life with the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/wwkPpI1etc — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) October 21, 2024

After the Dodgers signed him to a 10-year contract as a free agent, the money appears to be paying off.

He had his fourth All-Star selection after .slashing 310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and a 190 OPS+. He also became a member of the 50/50 club after stealing 59 bases.

Ohtani looks to get his third MVP honor as well. This time for the National League.

He will go toe-to-toe with Aaron Judge who looks to get the AL MVP honor after a stellar season of his own.

October Kiké

Dodgers manager David Roberts said it himself: “The reason we got him this year was to win 11 games in October.” (via MLB.com’s Sonja Chen)

