Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Serious changes are underway for the Boston Red Sox. On Saturday, Boston fired manager Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff as the ballclub sits in last place in the AL East.

“Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement, per ESPN.

“He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

“I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude.”

Joining Cora in the ousting are bench coach Ramón Vázquez, hitting coach Peter Fatse, third-base coach Kyle Hudson, assistant hitting coach Dillon Lawson, and hitting strategy coach Joe Cronin.

Chad Tracy has been named as Boston’s interim coach after serving as the manager for the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate since 2022.