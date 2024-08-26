Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A community in Alabama is mourning after a high school quarterback passed away this week as a result of a head injury sustained during his team’s season-opening game on Friday.

Morgan Academy junior quarterback Caden Tellier suffered a head injury during the third quarter of his team’s 30-22 win against Southern Academy in Selma, Alabama that required him to be airlifted by helicopter to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. He passed away from his injuries on Saturday morning.

Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver confirmed the news to Fox News and offered a statement mourning the loss of the young athlete.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and, most important, a Christ follower,” Oliver said.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Telliers’ extended family as well. I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

Obviously, this is a terrible tragedy and a great loss for the community, and his passing sparked mourning all across social media.

We are heartbroken by the loss of Caden Tellier. Caden was an amazing young man and will be dearly missed. Praying for his family, friends, and the entire Morgan Academy community. https://t.co/OwnJvCfxoW — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) August 25, 2024

If everyone would please take a moment to pray for Caden Tellier, the Morgan Academy High School football team and family. Last night this young man sustained a critical head injury during their season opener and is in critical condition 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pfqxmR5UXn — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) August 24, 2024

From Caden’s parents: 😢

Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers and we covet them for the hard days ahead. Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more… pic.twitter.com/M2cGYrp1jO — Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) August 24, 2024

We're absolutely heartbroken for the family, friends and teammates of Caden Tellier. We will have all of the Morgan Academy community in our prayers. — David McClinton (@DMAC27_AU) August 25, 2024

Our prayers and love go out to quarterback Caden Tellier and his family, coaches and teammates of Morgan Academy in Alabama.

R.I.P.@SDFNLMagazine@PPRPapaPig pic.twitter.com/eM5bKiplYP — MBASports (@MBASports1) August 25, 2024

That Caden Tellier news is just so sad man.. — ⚜️ ØPTIMUS  GALACTUS 💫 (@KiDxTWEETx) August 26, 2024

Tellier was just 16 years old.

[Fox News]