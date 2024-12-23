Tiger Woods at the 8th green at the 2024 PGA Championship second round Friday at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. May 17, 2024.

Tiger Woods is arguably the best golfer of all time. He is at the tail end of his career, as injuries haven’t allowed him to recapture the amazing form of his peak when he was younger.

Fans have hoped that Woods’s son, Charlie Woods, would be able to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the world’s best golfers. While he’s shown flashes, Charlie has struggled to stand out in golf’s competitive landscape.

Over the weekend, the pair competed in the PNC Championship father-son event, and Tiger had a blunt message for his son.

After Charlie aced a hole, Tiger had this to say: “It was awesome, don’t get me wrong. But he’s 15… it’s about time. I had my first ace when I was six.”

Tiger with the trash talk 🔥

Fans reacted to the shot on social media.

“Seems like a narcissistic reply,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Maybe if he spent more time practicing with his son instead of fooling around with (women), he woulda got one sooner,” another fan added.

“He couldn’t just celebrate the moment for his son, could he,” added someone else.

“I love it! Tiger making sure the young cub knows his place for now,” another fan added.

Hopefully, Charlie is just starting to hit his peak.