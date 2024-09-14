Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been hampered by injuries lately and has undergone several surgeries throughout his golf career. And it sounds like he’ll now be recovering from another surgery.

On Friday, Tiger Woods announced that he underwent another surgery on his back to “alleviate the back spasm and pain” that he dealt with throughout the 2024 season.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in a statement posted to his X account.

“I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf,” the statement continued

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Woods had to undergo yet another surgery as he continues to struggle with his health late in his playing career, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

Dude has done EVERYTHING possible numerous times over. There is nothing left to prove on the PGA Tour. Focus on rehab for the next year, and when he turns 50 (Dec. 2025). Go light up the Champions Tour and be the most dominate there as well. https://t.co/FJTKRYwMH5 — Brian Kennedy (@tbkennedy22) September 13, 2024

Give it up man https://t.co/hsIQw8DCXy — AthletesInSpace (@AthletesInSpace) September 13, 2024

Watching Tiger continue to go through injuries/surgeries might be one of the toughest things a sports fan has ever had to endure. https://t.co/OqZklN8zO9 — Seth (@Seth_Cole33) September 13, 2024

At some point we must ask how much we have asked of this man. He is golf today and forever. At some point he must rest. https://t.co/AjhjmEcsRA — Adam K (@AdamKyam) September 13, 2024

Another surgery for Tiger Woods https://t.co/zy8Q18fQVZ — Paul Hodowanic (@PaulHodowanic) September 13, 2024

my friend, please, your body is begging you not to play golf ever again. https://t.co/qNgQMxxr5X — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) September 13, 2024

Tiger’s back surgeries (6) have officially outnumbered his Masters victories (5) https://t.co/rIgG9kCnaM — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) September 13, 2024

Woods did not give a timetable for his return to professional golf. Woods only played sporatically throughout the 2024 season as he continued to struggle with injuries.

He last played in The Open Championship in July.

We’ll have to see when he returns to the course and how this surgery impacts him.

[Tiger Woods]