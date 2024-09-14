Tiger Woods Syndication: The Courier-Journal
By Kevin Harrish on

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been hampered by injuries lately and has undergone several surgeries throughout his golf career. And it sounds like he’ll now be recovering from another surgery.

On Friday, Tiger Woods announced that he underwent another surgery on his back to “alleviate the back spasm and pain” that he dealt with throughout the 2024 season.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in a statement posted to his X account.

“I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf,” the statement continued

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Woods had to undergo yet another surgery as he continues to struggle with his health late in his playing career, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

Woods did not give a timetable for his return to professional golf. Woods only played sporatically throughout the 2024 season as he continued to struggle with injuries.

He last played in The Open Championship in July.

We’ll have to see when he returns to the course and how this surgery impacts him.

