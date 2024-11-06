Syndication: USA TODAY

Rory McIlroy seems to think that Elon Musk can help unify professional golf once again.

During an interview on Wednesday, Rory McIlroy brought up the victory of Donald Trump in the election as something that could help negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour as the two rival golf leagues continue to seek unification.

“Given today’s news with what’s happened in America, I think that clears the way a little bit,” McIlroy added. “So we’ll see.”

And there’s a big reason why he’s so optimistic: Elon Musk.

McIlroy was asked about Trump’s claim that he could broker a deal between the two rival leagues in 15 minutes, and he took the opportunity to gush about Elon Musk.

“He might be able to,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “He’s got Elon Musk, who I think is the smartest man in the world, beside him. We might be able to do something if we can get Musk involved, too.

“Yeah, I think from the outside looking in, it’s probably a little less complicated than it actually is. But obviously Trump has a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. He’s got a great relationship with golf. He’s a lover of golf. So, maybe. Who knows?”

Needless to say, these comments sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“What does Rory know, he is also a two faced [idiot] that changes like the wind,” one fan wrote on X.

“Shut your stupid mouth, Rory,” another fan added.

“Couldn’t care less about Rory’s politics as he’s not American, but calling Musk the smartest man in the world is downright laughable. And then claiming he’ll help push the merger through,” another person said.

“This is y’all’s guy huh?” someone else added.

“If I have to lose my rights forever, I hope Rory keeps losing that green jacket forever for this take,” another person said.

We’ll have to see if Musk can indeed help broker a deal.

[The Independent]