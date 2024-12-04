Syndication: Wicked Local

The LPGA Tour has officially decided to prohibit transgender athletes from competition.

On Wednesday, the LPGA Tour announced its updated gender-eligibility policy.

The new policy will prohibit male players who have gone through male puberty from competing in the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour and all other elite LPGA competitions.

“Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events,” the organization said according to Fox News. “The policies governing the LPGA’s recreational programs and non-elite events utilize different criteria to provide opportunities for participation in the broader LPGA community.”

The new policy will go into effect at the start of the 2025 season.

“Golf offers opportunities for all athletes to compete at professional and elite amateur levels,” the LPGA Tour said. “Individual competitions are generally categorized as ‘women’s events,’ which have specific eligibility requirements, or ‘open events,’ where any player, regardless of sex, is eligible to compete.”

Outgoing LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan indicated that the organization is taking a “science-based” approach.

“Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach,” Marcoux Samaan said. “The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organization, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions.”

This policy change will affect Hailey Davidson, a transgender women’s golfer who had been trying to become the first transgender woman to make the LPGA Tour.

Under the new policy, Davidson will be unable to participate.

