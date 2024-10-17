Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Norman has served as the CEO of LIV Golf since the beginning. But it sounds like the Saudi-backed league is looking to make a change.

According to a report from Josh Carpenter of the Sports Business Journal, LIV Golf is looking to replace Greg Norman as CEO. And in a shocking twist, that search has been ongoing for months.

“A search has been ongoing in recent months to find a new CEO for LIV Golf, according to sources briefed on the matter. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV financially, has contracted out London-based Odgers Berndtson for the search, which would take over for Greg Norman in the CEO role,” Carpenter wrote for the Sports Business Journal.

It’s not clear exactly who will be tabbed to replace Norman, but the SBJ reports that Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormak was a target early on, though talks did not progress.

Needless to say, this would be a major change for LIV Golf given how integral Norman has been to the Saudi-backed league up to this point.

His departure is nothing short of shocking, and it sparked a lot of reactions from the golf world.

“Sounds like a tough spot – finding someone with enough drive isn’t easy!” one person wrote on social media.

“Sounds like the next step in the Tour and LIV coming to an agreement is now taking place,” another fan said.

“Norman getting the Nathaniel Hackett treatment from the PIF,” another fan wrote, making a comparison to the NFL.

“Based on this article, it’s hard to question the validity of what LIV Golf is trying to accomplish by bringing an experienced executive to grow the league further. All I want is that Greg continues to be with the league in a meaningful capacity because he is great for LIV,” another fan said.

“I’m not a fan of this but it will definitely get everyone talking,” another fan added.

“Greg Norman is a sticking point in negotiations so no surprise here,” another fan said.

It’s worth noting that while he will not be the CEO, Norman is expected to remain in a senior leadership position in LIV Golf.

