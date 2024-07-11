Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump created headlines recently when he challenged current president Joe Biden to a golf match.

Biden said then he would gladly face Tump—as long as he carried his own bags.

But a new statement from the Biden campaign suggests that the president is too busy to play Trump in golf.

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him,” Singer’s statement added. “We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do.”

Response from the Biden campaign on Trump challenging him to a golf match. pic.twitter.com/UufdpVf2oJ — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) July 10, 2024

The statement bashed Trump for “weird antics” while stating again that the president is too busy “defending the free world” to play golf.

“Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world,” the statement continued. “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself -par for the course.”

Trump and his campaign did not immediately respond to the comments. Trump currently leads Biden in most polls with months remaining until the November election.