Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, stands with U.S. Vice President and democratic candidate for U.S. president Kamala Harris during a campaign stop in Romulus on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, speaking at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris this week, pulled no punches when it came to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“We cannot afford another four years of Donald Trump,” said Whitmer to “thunderous applause,” according to Raw Story. “Let’s just look at his record. He did zilch on infrastructure, failed. He tried slashing … Social Security and Medicare, and repealing Obamacare.

“Thankfully, he’s a failure there too. He destroyed tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs, cut taxes for himself and his wealthy friends, and he instigated the January 6th riot. And of course, he bragged about Roe v. Wade falling. So, a second term of Donald Trump would be an unmitigated disaster.”

But Whitmer saved her best barb for last, choosing to lambast Trump for his notorious habit of cheating on the golf course.

“I mean, think about it. You wouldn’t buy a used car from this guy, how can you expect him to support the auto industry?” asked Whitmer.

“You wouldn’t let him pick up the tab at dinner, or trust him to pick up the tab at dinner, how can you trust him with the world’s largest economy? You can’t even let him count his own strokes on the golf course. How can you trust him with the rule of law?”

The Trump campaign did not immediately return fire after the salvo. Trump is currently locked in a tight campaign with Harris after President Joe Biden exited the race ahead of his party’s convention later this month in Chicago.

