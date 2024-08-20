Credit: USA Today

While former president Donald Trump is an avid golfer, it appears he has some competition to be the best in his own family.

Taking to social media on Monday, Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump, announced that she will spend her college career playing golf for the Miami Hurricanes.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami,” she wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.

“I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

kaitrumpgolfer I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. pic.twitter.com/WbXN7BnyJt — Kai Madison Trump (@kaitrump_golfer) August 19, 2024



According to her NCSA profile, the Benjamin School standout is a 0.2 handicap and boasts an 18-hole score average of 73 and a tournament score average of 75. Meanwhile, the 45th president of the United States — who has previously played golf with his granddaughter — has claimed a 2.8 handicap on the golf course, although that figure has been disputed.

[Kai Trump on X]