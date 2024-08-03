Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Gary Player arrives at the first tee during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump has rubbed shoulders with many golf legends over the years, some of whom have come to be advocates of his presidential ambitions.

One example is Gary Player, whom Trump awarded the Medal of Honor—the highest civilian award available in the United States—in 2021.

Player, the 88-year-old who originally hails from South Africa, revealed to bunkered that he considers any wrongdoing by Trump to be on par with that of any other president through history.

“Some might say Donald Trump did… what about every other President? They all did something wrong. Not only Donald Trump,” Player said.

“Every one of them. It says in the Bible: Forgive us of our trespasses as we forgive them that trespass against us.”

Player went on to reveal that he regularly hits the links with Trump, whom he considers a very nice man.

“I play golf with him almost every three weeks. He’s a very nice man and the stuff I read about him I can’t believe. I read about the opposition saying ‘he’s going to ruin democracy’. He’s going to improve our democracy, not ruin it.”

The comments came about after Player sent a sternly worded letter to the R&A, urging the organization to return Turnberry, a Scottish property owned by Trump, to the rota of The Open.

[bunkered]