Aug 4, 2023; White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Bubba Watson during the LIV Golf event at The Old White Course. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In the high-stakes world of professional golf, where precision and mental fortitude are paramount, few athletes have faced the kind of personal and professional challenges that Bubba Watson had to overcome.

Known for his long drives, unorthodox swing, and colorful personality, Watson’s career seemed destined for greatness. But behind the scenes, the two-time Masters champion fought battles far beyond the golf course.

While Watson was widely respected for his raw talent and his success on the course, his battle with mental health was something that he kept largely hidden for years. Mental health in sports is an often-overlooked topic, especially for athletes who are in the public eye and expected to perform at a high level constantly.

Watson struggled with anxiety and depression, particularly in the mid-2010s. He admitted in interviews that he often found himself battling feelings of self-doubt, loneliness, and a lack of purpose beyond golf. These issues were particularly tough for Watson, as he had become one of the faces of the PGA Tour and was under constant media scrutiny.

During his struggles, Watson became known for his emotional outbursts on the course, which were uncharacteristic of his usual easygoing conduct. He later revealed that these outbursts were often due to the internal battles he was facing— anxiety about his game, frustration with his inability to manage personal pressures, and the weight of being a public figure.

The mental health toll started to affect his game. He went through periods of poor performance and struggled to find his form, with some critics suggesting that he might be on the decline. It was a period where he seemed lost both on and off the course.

In 2016, along with opening up and addressing his mental health, Watson worked on his physical condition. He adjusted his fitness routine, focusing on aspects like flexibility and overall body health, which helped reduce some physical stresses that affected his game.

His real comeback came in 2018 when he won the Genesis Open in Los Angeles for the first time in five years. That victory marked his 10th career win on the PGA Tour, and it was a clear sign that Watson had overcome much of the mental block that had hindered him.

There’s also the most recent comeback. This time with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf when he joined the league in 2022.

After a period of uncertainty, Watson has roared back onto the scene, proving that his talent and competitive fire are still burning bright.