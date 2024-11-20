The World Chase Tag competition at Goodyear Hall, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal.

ESPN8 “The Ocho” is more than just a fictional sports collection that raises an eyebrow. It’s a lifestyle.

Let’s go over some of the more weird sports that you have to remind yourself are real.

Slap Fighting

This is a sport where people face one another and with both feet still, slap each other.

There’s a championship and everything.

Now whether or not it’s a combative sport remains in question. According to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, it contains the requirements of one.

“Though slap fighting differs from existing combat sports as defenders may not ‘defend’ against the slap, the definition of ‘combative sport’ contains no requirements about available methods to defend against blows,” he wrote in an opinion piece.

Mullet Championship

The long and short of it is, there’s a contest that takes place with multiple categories to judge the best mullet hairstyle.

Mullet Champ was founded in 2020 with 100% of donations being donated to Jared Allen Homes for Wounded Warriors.

The winner gets a cash prize, and obviously bragging rights.

World Chase Tag

Imagine the most epic game of the recess competition of your youth and times the competitive level by 100. You get, World Chase Tag.

Each team is composed of six athletes. Each chase is 20 seconds long with the chaser and one “evader.”

According to the rules on the official website, if a match ends in a draw, it goes to a Sudden Death Chase-Off. That’s two 20 second chases where each teach gets to evade. The team with the longest evasion time wins.

And it gets intense.

Marbles

Established in 1922, the “mibsters,” or marble shooters, competed for prizes that ranged from cash to awards. The competition soon turned into an attraction which created a national committee.

It would appear it’s pretty open to those who want to participate. There’s a registration tab on the official website.

Camel and Ostrich Racing

Growing up in Reno, NV, we heard of camel and ostrich racing that took place just outside of our town in Virginia City. In September, the 65th International Camel & Ostrich Races took place in the historic town.

This isn’t an intense sport by any means, as it’s more family-friendly, but the history was fascinating.

In 1959, two newspapers were in a type of rivalry. Virginia City’s Territorial Enterprise and the San Francisco Chronicle. The Enterprise played a prank, publishing a fake story about camels racing in Virginia City. The Chronicle didn’t realize it was a hoax and printed it.

Rock Paper Scissors

Paper covers rock, and so on. The game that breaks ties is a full-on association that has tournaments and a crowned champion.

Just check out the promo.