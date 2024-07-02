Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, a historic victory for the franchise as its only Super Bowl title. Wilson has always approached the Seahawks with reverence and gratefulness. It turns out the feeling is still mutual.

Wilson revealed Tuesday that the Seahawks gifted him a throwback jersey.

“Forever grateful,” Wilson posted.

Russ proudly showed the jersey the Seahawks gifted him. Of course, Wilson wore a different jersey during his time in Seattle. But the popular throwbacks were used for the first time in many years last year on two different occasions. Seattle seems intent on keeping that trend going, of course.

Wilson is the Seahawks’ all-time leader in passing yards (37,059), touchdowns (292) and wins (104). From 2012 to 2021, Wilson earned nine trips to the Pro Bowl. He threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2020 and led the NFL in passing touchdowns during the 2017 NFL season. From 2017 to 2020, Wilson threw 34, 35, 31, and 40 touchdown passes.

It’s always good not to see bad blood between a team and a former player. And when you consider the team traded him, it’s even nicer to see. So, hats off to the Seahawks for the gesture to the team’s greatest quarterback. Many walked up to praise the team for the kind and respectful gesture.

