New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out in the 9th inning during Game 2 of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the Los Angeles Dodgers up 2-0 in the World Series, it begs the question: Where has Aaron Judge been?

Oh, he’s physically there, but his bat isn’t. He’s 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in his first two career World Series games. He’s not skirting around excuses, either.

“I’ve definitely got to step up, I’ve got to do my job,” Judge said, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “Guys around here are doing their job, getting on base. I’m failing them, backing them up. We’ve got to turn it around.”

Not to mention, yes — when you’re on the New York Yankees, your triumphs and struggles are on display, and especially during the Fall Classic.

“It definitely eats at you,” Judge added. “You want to contribute and help the team, but that’s why you got to keep working and keep swinging. I can’t sit here and feel bad for myself. Nobody’s feeling bad for me.”

Judge said he will see his teammates Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres on base or getting hits and wanting that for himself.

It’s a stark difference from his regular-season performance.

Judge looks to be a shoe-in for the AL MVP after slashing .322/.458/.701 with a league-leading 58 home runs and 144 RBI.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Aaron Judge attributes his recent struggles to his ability expanding the zone.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/0EFKiwWna7 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 27, 2024

It’s admirable he’s taking ownership of his mistakes, but he’s not the only one on the team struggling.

Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Alex Verdugo are a combined 1-for-24, and in Game 2, the Yankees had just four hits.

Perhaps The Bronx fandom gives the team a boost to keep this series going into seven games

[MLB.com]