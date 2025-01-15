Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The sports media landscape is rapidly changing with the low barrier of entry that the internet is affording. Former and even current athletes are headlining podcasts, and fans can cover and analyze the game on social media.

These changes are forcing networks to tweak their approach, which goes for the industry’s biggest player as well. In fact, ESPN is replacing one of its biggest television face’s radio spots.

“Clinton Yates is landing his own ESPN Radio Show. His new ‘Clinton & Friends’ will replace Mike Greenberg’s ‘Greeny’ in the 10 am-12 Noon time slot,” reported FOS’s Michael McCarthy.

NEWS: Clinton Yates is landing his own ESPN Radio Show. His new 'Clinton & Friends' will replace Mike Greenberg's 'Greeny' in the 10 am-12 Noon time slot. Read more about ESPN Radio programming shakeup in 'Tuned In.'https://t.co/cqgd4RV1wh — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 14, 2025

Fans reacted to Greenberg’s replacement on social media.

“The last 3 years Greeny was on his radio show less than Howard Stern was on his. Finally its good to see him step aside to give someone a chance who will actually be there,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m trying to think of the last time I got in my car, turned on the radio, and heard a broadcast of ‘Greeny’ that actually included Mike Greenberg,” another person added.

“Greeny could never show up & now his other guys that were with him are now paying for it. Hembo, Bubba, Cam They all are jobless now,” added one fan.

“Holy Cow! Greenberg losing a role in the ESPN universe? What’s going on? lol,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see what other changes ESPN has coming down the pipeline.