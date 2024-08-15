Syndication: Wicked Local

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is one of ESPN’s biggest stars, and he is now using his platform to speak out against transgender women competing in women’s sports.

It all started earlier this month when Kirk Herbstreit was asked his opinion on whether or not “men belong in women’s sports.” Herbstreit had a pretty firm response.

“Of course not. Ridiculous question,” he said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Of course not. Ridiculous question https://t.co/SpwZ07zewv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 6, 2024

This week, Herbstreit went a little deeper on his beliefs during an appearance on OutKick’s Don’t @ Met with Dan Dakich in which he indicated that he was tired of remaining silent on the issue.

“I’ve been biting my tongue on a lot of topics for three years,” Herbstreit said on the podcast according to Awful Announcing. “I was just was like I’m just going to give a quick answer, ‘ridiculous question, of course not.’ I didn’t dwell on it. I didn’t give a like a long answer, that was it, and I didn’t realize it would be way more positive than negative. I’m sure people are upset about it. I think it’s kind of a no-brainer. I don’t have a daughter, I have four sons. If I had a daughter, I’d probably be way more outspoken about the discussion on the topic.”

Herbstreit said that he did not hear from ESPN as a result of the opinion he voiced on social media, but he did not care about that either way.

“I didn’t give a [expletive], though. I don’t really give a [expletive] at all. Like I’m done giving any [expletive] at all about any of it,” Herbstreit insisted. “It’s almost like there are two different sets of rules and if you have a view that’s a little bit more traditional…I’m a Christian guy, it’s like there’s a different set of rules for that viewpoint, and it’s hard to just turn the other cheek time after time after time.

“So yeah, I didn’t really care and I don’t care at all, which is a good thing. I think it’s good and healthy to get to that place, compared to ‘Oh gosh, I don’t want to get canceled. I don’t want to get people upset.’ I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m just going to say certain things. My problem is I have a temper and so if I get to that point, if that fuse gets lit, I let it go and then I’ll explode and say something so that I have to be careful of that.”

He has made his stance very clear.

[Awful Announcing]