On Saturday, ESPN revealed the location for Week 6 of College GameDay. And it’s fair to say that it was a bit of a surprise pick to many football fans out there.

The California Golden Bears are set to face off against their toughest ACC competition to date in Week 6 when they host the No. 7 ranked Miami Hurricanes, who are undefeated on the year with Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward at the helm as their quarterback.

On paper, it seems like a game that Miami should be able to handle quite easily. Especially when you consider the fact that the Florida State Seminoles, who dropped to 1-4 on the year in a humiliating Week 5 loss to SMU, have their only win of the season over Cal.

Despite this, it seems like ESPN is interested in this game for one reason or another. On Saturday, it was announced on the official College GameDay X account that the show will be headed to Berkeley for the first time ever to host their weekly show for the Cal-Miami matchup.

Berkeley, for the FIRST TIME EVER, we’re headed your way! College GameDay is coming to town as Cal welcomes top-10 Miami 🔥 @CalFootball pic.twitter.com/wnjmMT8rrE — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2024

Most would have assumed there would have been a better game on ESPN programming to feature for GameDay. But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Or ESPN perhaps values this game more than others do for some odd reason.

Regardless, Cal now has added motivation for this upcoming matchup where they are largely being written off by most.

