Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 as they hunt for their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Chiefs players are accumulating the wins off the field as well. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been in a very public relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift, and the pair have just reached a major accomplishment.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s been a year since Swift attended her very first Chiefs game.

Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, when the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Swift watched the contest from a luxury suite with Kelce’s mom and was seen yelling profanities in excitement as the Chiefs rolled over the Bears.

Swift has attended numerous Chiefs games since, usually in a suit with the Kelce family with her friend Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce will need Swift to come and support him and the team more than ever. Although the Chiefs are undefeated, Kelce has failed to produce at his typical world-beating numbers and has been seen looking dejected on the sidelines.

If Kelce isn’t able to get back to his usual self on the field, he may be forced to break up with Swift to focus on football. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out.

[Daily Mail]