The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0, but not everyone is seeing the sort of success they’ve grown accustomed to.

The Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, has gotten off to the worst start of his career. Kelce has been looking for a spark, but through three weeks he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have yet to put up the otherworldly numbers people have come to expect from them.

Broadcasters have noticed the lack of production too. On Sunday NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was confounded by the lack of connection between Mahomes and Kelce. Kelce was even seen looking downtrodden and on the verge of tears on the bench.

Kelce was likely feeling even more isolated because his girlfriend, megastar Taylor Swift, didn’t attend the game. Swift has become a comforting presence at Chiefs’ games for Kelce as she cheers her boyfriend on from a suite.

According to The Sun, Taylor couldn’t make the trip to Atlanta because she started preparations to resume her Eras Tour next month.

“Going to the game in Atlanta wasn’t possible because she had scheduled time with some friends, like Gigi Hadid, whom she spent time with on the weekend, and other friends that she hasn’t seen in a while,” said The Sun’s insider.

“She wanted to hang out with them before returning to the tour soon. But she plans to return to the next game to support Travis.”

Swift is planning to attend the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which should help Kelce get back on track.

