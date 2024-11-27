Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

About two weeks ago, Toronto police launched an investigation into a series of ticket fraud incidents related to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts at the Rogers Centre this month, and authorities have since provided a major update.

Earlier this month, police reported that they had received around 40 reports of fraudulent tickets from a single vendor, totaling more than $70,000.

“On Thursday, November 14, 2024, the HRPS began receiving a number of complaints involving undelivered tickets. To date, the HRPS has now received approximately 40 complaints of fraudulent or nonexistent tickets involving the same vendor. The estimated total value of these tickets is more than $70,000,” police said in a statement earlier this month.

This week, however, law enforcement announced they had made an arrest in connection with the case.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, police identified a woman by name of Denise Tisor, who they claim used the name “Denise Blackhawk” on Facebook Marketplace to carry out the scam.

According to authorities, Tisor is now being investigated as they claim she advertised tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto, listing different dates and seat locations. After agreeing on prices, victims sent full payments via e-transfers, some of which dated back to August 2023, when tickets initially became available.

The police statement claimed that Tisor assured victims the tickets would be delivered just days before the concerts. However, on the day of the event, victims discovered the tickets had not been transferred to their accounts. When they demanded refunds, Tisor allegedly told them the money was gone.

In total, police reported that 28 individuals were defrauded of tickets with the damages amounting to just under $70,000.

Tisor now faces charges including Fraud Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, 32 counts of Fraud Under $5,000, and 32 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Needless to say, this investigation sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

"Excellent work. The fraud charges have commenced for scammers of the Swift Concert tickets," Toronto police officer Jack Gurr wrote on X.

“I’m glad the police made such a quick arrest. Hopefully, the victims can get their money back,” one fan commented.

“Good. Throw the book at her!!!” another person remarked.

“Well, that didn’t take long. I’m impressed. Solid police work,” another person said.

“Will these people be able to recover their stolen money from her?” one fan asked.

“No morals and standards truly,” someone else wrote about the accused.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are continuing to investigate the case.

