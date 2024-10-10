Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift faced some heavy criticism for her enormous wealth with people calling out her greed, but she proved a lot of people wrong on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feeding American thanked Taylor Swift as they announced that the pop sensation had donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

This came just a few days after Forbes declared Swift as the wealthiest female musician on the planet with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

The announcement from Forbes sparked outrage directed at Swift as people called her “evil” and an “awful human” for amassing so much wealth.

But with this selfless donation, Taylor Swift has seemingly proven everyone wrong.

“Everyone who was yelling on here last week that she wasn’t helping or donating money can shut up now! Articles & complaints were everywhere about Taylor not pulling a Dolly Parton & how she’s a sell out now who doesn’t care- Taylor always proves y’all wrong bc she’s a good person,” one fan said in a post on X.

“The thank you note being the only reason we know about her donations speaks volumes about Taylor’s heart for people. It’s never been about recognition, it’s about doing what’s right and truly making an impact,” another fan said.

“This is why Taylor Swift has such a beautiful legacy. She does this consistently,not from obligation but from a place of genuine care and love if the people,” another fan added.

“5 millions is no joke. That’s why i have 0 complaints about taylor being a billionaire. Not everyone who can afford this ends up doing it,” another fan added.

“we really made the right person famous,” another person added.

“Say what you want about her but she donates in time of need. A queen,” another fan said.

It was certainly a generous donation from the pop star.

[Taylor Swift Updates]