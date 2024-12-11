Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Based on some photos that surfaced this week, Taylor Swift appears to have undergone some pretty extensive plastic surgery on her face over the past few years, and people are taking notice.

This week, a Reddit user posted two photos of Taylor Swift taken about a year apart. The images show a drastic change in the shape of her face, leading some to speculate that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery at some point during the past year.

In the most recent photo, the pop star’s face now appears more elongated than it did a year ago, with a more prominent chin, fuller lips, and more sunken cheeks. All of these are hallmarks of cosmetic surgery.

It’s rather shocking just how much her face has changed in a year. As a result, the photos quickly gained traction online, sparking a flood of responses from fans in the Reddit thread.

“She was a pretty girl. Why she felt the need to go plastic, I’ll never know,” one commenter wrote.

“I always thought she was so naturally pretty and probably around 2014 she started getting significant plastic surgery which over time has altered her appearance for the worst. I’m sure there’s a lot of pressure but at the same time, she doesn’t have to bow to it. I feel like it’s more her stage dad pressuring her to have all these surgeries,” another fan commented.

“The lip filler is really obvious here,” someone else remarked.

“Off the bat, I can see: lip fillers, jaw fillers, cheek fillers, face lift, botox, nose reduction/rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, possible chin lipo or buccal fat removal… and that’s just from looking at these two comparisons,” another person added.

“That’s the same person?” another user questioned.

“There’s no way that’s the same person, right? Right???” someone else asked.

It’s worth noting that Taylor herself has never confirmed any cosmetic surgery. But these photos certainly seem to suggest that she has indeed had some work done.

[r/travisandtaylor]