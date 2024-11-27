Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet and has only seen her fame rise since she began dating NFL superstar Travis Kelce. However, she has recently come under some heavy criticism due to the quality of some of the merchandise sold on her website.

In addition to the accolades she has received as a musician, Taylor Swift has also emerged as a very successful businessperson, amassing a net worth considerably greater than $1 billion.

A big reason for her massive net worth is her merchandise store, which sells a wide variety of Taylor Swift-themed products to her massive and dedicated fanbase. But over the past several days, the quality of some of those products have been called into question.

In recent days, social media posts have emerged showing a $70 sweater that appeared to be made from low-quality fabric and covered in mold, a $400 guitar that had a plastic wrap poorly covering the front, and a $25 Christmas ornament that arrived with all of the lettering rubbed off.

Additionally, the fabric blends on some of the products have been misrepresented, with products advertised as “50% cotton, 25% nylon, and 25% polyester,” and then arriving with tags that say the actual blend is “50% acrylic, 25% nylon, and 25% polyester” – a much cheaper synthetic blend compared to the natural cotton fibers.

What’s even more concerning is that some of these products also came with a disclaimer that read “This item is final sale, and no refunds or exchanges are permitted for any reason.”

Needless to say, this all led to a lot of reactions from people on social media who expressed their outrage at Swift for the quality of the products and the seemingly deceptive nature in which they are sold.

“Isn’t there a line on her website that says no matter how the product looks you can’t be refunded ? It comes off very shady to me almost as if they knew that the quality is bad and they were just interested in putting them on sale as fast as possible so all the swifties would be compulsively buying her merch before Christmas. She’s a market genius at this point,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“They should be ashamed! Thats just outright poor workmanship, what a shameless cash grab,” another person wrote.

“Are we supposed to be surprised? I do not feel sorry for these people,” someone else said.

“Oh wow that is disgusting,” another person wrote.

“The scams just keep going and they can’t do much because her site states there won’t be refunds no matter the circumstances,” another person added.

“A big corporation like her would never want to hurt her bottom line by increasing her production cost just for the sake of quality. Why should she if her fanbase keeps on buying anyway?” another person wrote.

Clearly, people are not happy with the pop superstar.

[Reddit: r/travisandtaylor]