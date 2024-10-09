Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The United States is getting devasted by Mother Nature. First Hurricane Helene struck and now Florida is gearing up to deal with Hurricane Milton.

In the wake of the devastation, at least one prominent figure is willing to do something about it. Pop icon Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is seemingly tired of Washington’s current administration not doing enough for its citizens.

While Biden and the Democrats have stood pat, Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to relief efforts for those dealing with the ramifications of Hurricane Helene, and to assist with recovery as Hurricane Milton encroaches.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, The CEO of Feeding America, a non-profit organization, announced Swift’s generous donation on Instagram.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” Babineaux-Fontenot wrote in her statement, according to Rolling Stone.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.

Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

It’s good that someone is willing to help American citizens when their government won’t.

