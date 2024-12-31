Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift obviously has exuberant wealth with a net worth of more than $1 billion, but not everyone seems to think it’s a good thing that she’s amassed so much wealth.

This week, Taylor Swift put that wealth on display a little bit with a watch that retails for more than $30,000.

As Taylor Swift Styled shared on social media, the pop sensation was recently photographed wearing a Panthère de Cartier Medium Watch Diamond, which retails for $32,200.

“A new watch has been added to Taylor’s (slowly) growing collection. While out to dinner in NYC this week, Taylor celebrated the birthday of her longtime friend, designer and stylist, @ashavignone. In the process of the hug, the sleeve of her LBD lifted to show off her Cartier watch,” the Instagram account Taylor Swift Styled shared in a post.

“Over the last year, Taylor has upped her jewelry game and has explored the art of the stack in various categories (necklaces, earrings, bracelets),” the post continued. “But one category that is entirely new to her? Watches. In my memory, the only time I can recall Taylor coming close to watches is when they were formatted into different settings like, say, a vintage watch face restrung onto a necklace pendant. I’ve personally always admired the Cartier ‘Tank’ style (worn and loved by Princess Diana) so I’m excited to see Taylor wearing a Cartier piece here. I look forward to seeing if this is a new category she’s set to add more pieces to.”

It’s obviously an insanely expensive piece of jewelry, and it sparked a lot of reactions, with some expressing their outrage at just how much wealth she has amassed.

“The money these people have is just mind-blowing. 32k would take care of every single problem. I have right now,” one person wrote in a comment on Instagram.

“You can pay whatever you want for a watch. At the end of the day, it just tells you the time,” someone else commented.

“She is wearing my college tuition on her wrist,” another person added.

“This is honestly disgusting. Her watch is worth more than many people make in a year,” someone else wrote in the comments on NewsBreak.

It’s worth noting that while Swift is indeed very wealthy, she does make a point to give back.

