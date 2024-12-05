Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last week, Billboard named Beyoncé the greatest pop star of the 21st century over Taylor Swift, sparking outrage from Swifties across the globe. But it doesn’t sound like Taylor Swift shared in that outrage.

A source close to the situation recently told The Daily Mail this week that Swift holds no animosity toward Beyoncé for claiming the number one position. In fact, the source claims that Swift is genuinely happy for her.

“Taylor couldn’t be happier about this,” the insider told The Daily Mail. “Beyoncé has had her back since day one when Kanye tried to take her award away. At the time, Taylor was just starting out, and Beyoncé was already a huge superstar.”

Since the infamous VMA incident, the two have spent time together privately according to The Daily Mail, and Taylor has referred to Beyoncé as a “guiding light” throughout her career.

“Since the VMAs, Taylor has looked up to Beyoncé as a source of inspiration,” the source added. “She understands that Beyoncé has been in the game longer and has had an enormous impact.”

In fact, their relationship is so good that there’s even a possibility the two could collaborate in the future.

“She is not against collaborating with her one day,” the insider mentioned. “The two are close and stay in touch all the time.”

Needless to say, this classy response from Swift sparked a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I’m sure she handled it with class as that is how Taylor handles everything in her life,” one person wrote in the comments of the story.

“Taylor could care less. She knows she has sold more albums and makes a lot more money than Beyoncé,” someone else added.

“Taylor is a much better person than Beyoncé because Bey never would have said that if the roles were reversed,” another commenter said.

“Is Taylor Swift for you, that woman has strength of character, and she’s got her own billion dollars, alone, she really didn’t have to rely on a man. She’s all in herself. And she has the character to be humble. That I tells you all you need to know,” someone else wrote.

“As long as Taylor doesn’t care, then nor do I,” another person said.

Clearly, Taylor does not have a problem with Beyoncé.

[Daily Mail]