Syndication: Desert Sun

Women’s golf influencer Paige Spiranac has faced significant criticism over the years for leveraging her looks and sexuality to advance her career. Now, she’s stepping up to defend another woman who seems to be doing something similar.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has risen to global prominence this year and is unapologetic about embracing her sexuality. She incorporates explicit lyrics, sexually suggestive stage poses, and lace lingerie-inspired outfits into her performances.

In a recent post, a fan praised Sabrina for how she manages to embrace her sexuality while maintaining a primarily female audience.

“Sabrina Carpenter is genius for how she embraces her sexuality but still keeps women as her target audience. Like how is she performing in lingerie and I still feel like it’s not for men at all? I can’t comprehend it, but I love it,” the fan wrote.

This prompted a response from Spiranac, who defended Carpenter.

“I dislike how women pick and choose when it’s okay to support other women for embracing their sexuality depending on if it appears to be for the female or male gaze,” Spiranac wrote in a post on X. “Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered.

“One shouldn’t be called a genius while the other is called an attention [expletive] for doing the same exact thing.”

When a fan pointed out that Spiranac is doing well herself by embracing her sexuality, she clarified that her post wasn’t specifically about her but rather an observation of a broader trend.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“This isn’t really even about me. It’s a constant theme I keep seeing with other women too,” Spiranac wrote.

Spiranac’s bold defense of Carpenter embracing her sexuality led to a lot of reactions from fans.

“Tell ’em, Paige!” one fan wrote in a post on X.

“You are absolutely right, we should be embracing empowered women, and celebrating them for embracing their sexuality. This in turn will help our future generations escape the shame that so many people put on a woman for being their amazing selves!” another fan said.

“It’s a valid observation that there is a fine line between being oneself and being the stereotype of one’s self to proliferate a devaluing stereotype that prevailed during historic times of discriminatory behavior. You’re right to notice that there’s no perfect formula to getting this right because it’s subject to the times of jealousy and cancel culture,” another fan added.

“Jealousy can be a powerful emotion,” someone else wrote.

“Great point, Paige,” another person added.

“All of our contexts are different… I’m sure someone finds the things that other Paige considers genius to be the opposite… and vice versa for any other person’s efforts in life and at work,” someone else added.

Carpenter has received six Grammy nominations this year, including Album of the Year for her album “Short ‘n Sweet” and the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

[Paige Spiranac]