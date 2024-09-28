Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce is enjoying his retirement.

In his first football season since retiring from the sport, he received a hero’s welcome in his return to the Philadelphia Eagles stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and even got to help call the game from the broadcast booth. Kelce is still out and about, making the most of his newfound free time.

Kelce was recently spotted in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, and took a picture with the two fans on the beach. The picture was posted on Instagram and fans online noticed that there was a lot more to Kelce beneath the belt than people suspected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Harbaugh (@mickanese)

Fan’s couldn’t help but react online to the photo.

“Was that a sausage in his pocket or was he just glad to meet you?! Yowza Jason put that thing away,” one fan joked in the comments of the photo.

“So jealous!!! I have the biggest crush on Jason,” another person commented.

“that picture of jason kelce sitting on the beach?!? i am quite literally BARKING at my phone,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“What a man,” another person tweeted plainly.

It’s obvious everyone likes what they are seeing from Jason as he enjoys his retirement. Hopefully, he continues to make the rounds online for people to enjoy.