Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Tesla Cybertruck may be one of the more unique vehicles on the road right now, but that doesn’t mean the demand for it is anywhere near as high as Elon Musk and the company might let on.

According to a memo obtained by Business Insider, Tesla workers on the Cybertruck line were informed to take the next three days off – a sign that the demand for the vehicle is dwindling.

“On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week (Dec. 3-5), you do not need to report to work,” the memo said, according to Business Insider.

It’s worth noting that the workers were told that they would still receive pay for eight hours of work on the three days even though they did not report to work.

The memo said that some workers would return to the Cybertruck production line on Friday, Dec. 6, but it also said that some workers wouldn’t follow the adjusted schedule and would be notified separately.

Tesla did not indicate why the production line seemed to be slowing down, but Business Insider reported that the work schedule had been “inconsistent” for at least a couple of months.

“Factory workers on the Cybertruck line said their schedule had been inconsistent since late October. Four workers told BI that several times after arriving at work, they’d either been sent home or given additional training exercises or cleaning duties to fill their scheduled work hours,” Business Insider reported.

And in addition to the shortened shift on the production line, there have been other signs that demand for the vehicle has not been what was expected.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Several reservation holders who were late to reserve the Cybertruck have reported receiving delivery of the vehicle — a sign that Tesla may be going through its reservation list faster than expected. After Tesla unveiled the pricing for the vehicle last year, several reservation holders told BI they didn’t plan to order the vehicle,” Business Insider reported.

It seems that the vehicle is not as popular as expected by Musk and Tesla.

[Business Insider]