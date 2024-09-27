Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year.

Many are wondering if and when the power couple will take the next step and get engaged, and it looks like their families have given their blessings. According to Page Six, Travis’ dad, Ed, said that Swift is “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

Now Travis’ mom, Donna, is ready to talk about Taylor as well. Although she was previously hesitant to comment on her son’s famous girlfriend she’s finally comfortable enough to speak about her son’s relationship.

Donna had this to say when asked what her thoughts about her son’s relationship were.

“He’s a good guy. He really is. He’s good. He’s kind. He’s generous. And from what I understand, so is she,” Donna said per Page Six. “I hope they’re having a good time.”

Donna also answered questions about Swift’s family.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it. Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

Travis’ parents are both enthusiastic about Swift and what she means to their son. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if Travis pops the big question soon knowing how his family feels about his girlfriend.

