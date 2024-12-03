Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Tesla Cybertruck may be one of the most distinctive vehicles on the road, but the demand for the futuristic-looking vehicle does not appear to be as strong as Elon Musk and the company may have hoped.

According to a memo obtained by Business Insider, workers on the Cybertruck production line were informed they would have the next three days off — a potential indicator that demand for the vehicle is waning.

“On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week (Dec. 3-5), you do not need to report to work,” the memo stated, according to Business Insider.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the apparent slowdown in production. However, Business Insider reported that the work schedule for Cybertruck production had been “inconsistent” since October.

“Factory workers on the Cybertruck line said their schedule had been inconsistent since late October. Four workers told BI that several times after arriving at work, they’d either been sent home or given additional training exercises or cleaning duties to fill their scheduled work hours,” Business Insider revealed.

Additionally, the shortened shifts on the production line are not the only signs that demand for the Cybertruck may be falling short of expectations.

“Several reservation holders who were late to reserve the Cybertruck have reported receiving delivery of the vehicle — a sign that Tesla may be going through its reservation list faster than expected. After Tesla unveiled the pricing for the vehicle last year, several reservation holders told BI they didn’t plan to order the vehicle,” Business Insider reported.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for the future of the Cybertruck if demand has already fallen off like this, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“This unexpected pause in production may indicate challenges or adjustments in the cybertruck line. It certainly raises questions about operational efficiency and future plans,” one person wrote on X.

“Doesn’t seem great!” another person added.

“Not a great sign that Tesla already got through its pre-order backlog and is now cutting Cybertruck production hours,” someone else wrote.

“What happened to those millions of Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders?” another person asked.

“Bullish,” someone else added sarcastically.

Needless to say, this does not seem like good news for Tesla.

