Even in the current Name, Image, and Likeness era of collegiate athletics that sees the athletes getting compensated, the ultimate goal for the top players at this level is to reach the professional leagues of their respective sports. Sometimes that leads to some gray area when it comes to putting their body in jeopardy right before they achieve their dreams, especially in football.

All signs are pointing to that being the case with one Michigan Wolverines standout. Cornerback Will Johnson, a former five-star recruit and surefire first-round draft pick in the NFL, seems to be putting the family first after it quickly became apparent that the Wolverines won’t be contending for championships this season.

Will Johnson went down early in the season with what many considered to be a minor injury but still missed the team’s game against its archrival, the Michigan State Spartans. Now, according to one college football insider, he’s out indefinitely.

“All-American cornerback Will Johnson will not play for Michigan against No. 1 Oregon on Saturday, sources confirm to ESPN. Johnson suffered a lower-body injury in the Illinois game and this will be the second-straight game he’s missed. 247 Sports first reported the expected absence,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Will Johnson isn’t announcing he’s sitting out the season because he wants his full NIL,” one fan speculated on Twitter.

“Dude is checked out,” one fan added.

“Smart decision young man,” one fan added.

“This one hurts, was looking forward to snaps between Will Johnson and Evan Stewart/Tez Johnson. A potential blowout in big 10 just got worse,” one fan added.

“Cheater and a quitter. hope the steelers draft him,” one Ohio State and Browns fan said.

“He’s shutting it down and preparing for the Draft, in other words,”

It’s tough for fans, but it’s hard to blame these kids for prioritizing their futures.