The USC Trojans will have a new starting quarterback this season after the departure of previous starter Caleb Williams, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft earlier this year. And the team officially has their next starter.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced that Miller Moss would be the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season, giving him a chance to build on his strong performance in the Holiday Bowl last year.

“Lincoln Riley has named Miller Moss our starting quarterback,” USC said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Lincoln Riley has named Miller Moss our starting quarterback. ✌️

Moss got the chance to start in the Holiday Bowl after Williams opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft, and he certainly made the most of the opportunity, completing 23 of 33 passes for 372 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Trojans to victory.

The Trojans brought in UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava this offseason to compete for the starting job, but Moss was ultimately still able to beat him out and earn the job.

He’ll obviously have big shoes to fill as he replaces Williams this upcoming season.

